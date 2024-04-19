Elliot Page among LGBTQ+ figures on Time’s most-influential people list

Hollywood star Elliot Page has been named as one of Time’s most-influential people of the year for 2024.

Time magazine released its list of the most-influential people of 2024 on Wednesday (17 April), with Page among a host of other LGBTQ+ names.

The list aims to recognise the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential people.

Page, who last month told PinkNews he wanted to fight against the “endless, full-blown lies” told about the trans community with information and education, has been celebrated by Time under its icons section.

In an accompanying tribute, trans activist Raquel Willis wrote: “Elliot Page’s brilliance first struck my high school besties and me with his performance in Juno in 2007. His brand of anxious teen nihilism felt raw and oh-so-millennial in a way few actors had pulled off for our generation by then.”

Willis noted that the Umbrella Academy star, who came out publicly as trans in 2020, has gone on to become a “queer Hollywood icon”, who she had the fortune of meeting last year.

Elliot Page used their appearance at the 2024 Juno Awards to call out “devastating” attacks on LGBTQ+ freedom. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

She praised his memoir Pageboy which was published as right-wingers continued to threaten trans people’s rights.

“Elliot remains undeterred, letting down the shield that his platform and privileges afford, and championing grassroots activist efforts like the Gen-Z–guided trans prom at the US Capitol,” Willis said.

“In whatever he does, Elliot is aware that his truth and power serve as a light in which others can see their own.”

Other LGBTQ+ leaders and allies have been recognised by Time magazine.

Kelley Robinson

Kelley Robinson is named in Time’s “titans’ section. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Kelley Robinson, who in February demanded that the Department of Justice “promptly begin an investigation” into the treatment of trans pupil Nex Benedict at Owasso High School, in Oklahoma, has been named under Time’s titans section.

Robinson is the first Black queer to lead the HRC.

The tribute, written by GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis, recognised Robinson as having “a voice that demands to be heard,” adding that “her dream of freedom for all, truly means all”.

Dominique Crenn

Chef Dominique Crenn (R), pictured with actor, singer and dancer Emily Ballou. (JP Yim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Chef Dominique Crenn (pictured above right) is a trailblazer in her industry and, in 2018, became the first woman chef in the US to earn three Michelin stars.

In 2019, she refused to serve meat in her restaurant in a bid to highlight industrial factory farming.

Crenn, who has plans to marry long-time partner actress Maria Bello, has been celebrated by Time under in its innovators segment.

In a tribute written by fellow chef Alice Waters, Crenn is acknowledged for her Paris restaurant, Golden Poppy, and the “poetry” she brings to food.

Jonathan Anderson

Stars such as Zendaya have been seen in Jonathan Anderson’s designs. (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

Gay fashion designer Jonathan Anderson is also on Time’s list and has been praised for producing work that “is always ahead of the curve”, by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

In his Time tribute, Guadagnino wrote: “Jonathan is one of the most intelligent, empathetic, and curious people I know, but he also has a wonderful sense of humour and a capacity not to take himself too seriously.”

Born in Derry, Northern Ireland, Anderson has created outfits for the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Zendaya. He is the creative director for Spanish fashion house, Loewe, as well as having his own line, JW Anderson.

Katsuhiko Hayashi

Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi is working to help same-sex couples have children. (Youtube/ KyushuUniv)

Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi has also been named as an innovator, with a tribute written by fellow researcher Shinya Yamanaka.

In March 2023, Hayashi presented findings relating to scientists being able to create lab-grown egg cells by using the skin cells of male mice.

The professor at Osaka University, in Japan, whose work aims to help same-sex couples, or people with infertility problems, have children, has been hailed as “well aware of the scientific and ethical challenges” in the intricate work he carries out.

Ophelia Dahl

Lesbian human rights advocate Ophelia Dahl has been recognised as a pioneer. (NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Lesbian human rights and social justice advocate Ophelia Dahl has been recognised as a pioneer.

The co-founder of international public health not-for-profit organisation Partners in Health has been celebrated as deeply inspiring.

Written by John Green, an author and a trustee for Partners in Health, the Time tribute noted: “Even when everything feels hopeless and the world’s problems feel intractable, Ophelia has shown that together we can heal the sick, and the world”.

Frank Mugisha

LGBTQ+ activist Frank Mugisha works in Uganda, where same-sex activity is illegal.

Another LGBTQ+ hero celebrated in Time’s icon section is Frank Mugisha, who is the executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, and one of the few out gay people in the East African country.

His tribute was written by former First Lady and US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Only through the undaunted work of leaders like Frank, whose courage has earned him the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, will true equality be achieved,” she said.

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera has advocated for LGBQ+ rights in Sri Lanka for more than 20 years. (Facebook/ Rosanna Flamer-Caldera)

Another icon celebrated is LGBTQ+ activist and executive director of Sri Lankan organisation Equal Ground, Rosanna Flamer-Caldera. In 2022, her work resulted in the UN declaring the country’s ban on same-sex intimacy between women, a human-­rights violation.

In a tribute, written by Time reporter Sanya Mansoor, Flamer-Caldera was praised for speaking for “more than two decades, advocating for LGBTQ rights in Sri Lanka”.

Colman Domingo

Rustin star Colman Domingo was hailed as one of the greats. (Getty)

In the artist category, alongside stars such as Dua Lipa, gay actor Colman Domingo is praised by singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz.

The Grammy-Award-winning musician hailed the actor, seen recently in Drive-Away Dolls and as gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in last year’s Netflix series, as “kind” and “open, who really lets you into his spirit”.

Kravitz added: “I’m proud to know him as a friend, as a human being and as a fellow artist. There’s only one Colman Domingo, and he’s truly one of the greats.