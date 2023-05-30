Kohl’s stores threatened with boycott over Pride-themed merch

Kohl’s has become the latest brand to face right-wing outrage over Pride Month products.

The department store chain, which has more than 1,000 branches across the United States, has a range of products on sale in honour of Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

The colourful items include home and kitchenware, accessories, toys, pet supplies and clothes for both adults and children.

“We are committed to amplifying and affirming the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrating the joy that comes from living authentically and unapologetically not just this month, but all year long,” the company wrote on the collections page of its website.

At the heart of many conservatives’ indignation is the fact that Pride products, such as t-shirts and a baby bib that reads “proud of my family”, are being sold in the children and infant clothing sections.

Bigots are enraged by Pride baby products (PinkNews)

Many of the outraged customers have taken to social media to criticise the business and call for a boycott.

“In case you need clothes for your gay or trans three-month-old, Kohl’s has you covered,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for babies. Please boycott them.”

Why is Kohl’s selling “Pride Merch” for 3 month old babies? pic.twitter.com/e2ErOzwYOT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

The latest moves come amid increasing right-wing attention on brands that express public support for Pride, with people taking it upon themselves to destroy displays inside stores, abuse staff and question other customers.

In recent weeks, Target has faced an onslaught of abuse over its campaign and decided to move displays to the back of some stores in southern states and remove other products altogether.

One person, who filmed themselves inside a Target, called the staff “satanic”.

A spokesperson for company said it has offered Pride merchandise for more than a decade but took the decision to “adjust” its campaign this year to protect staff who were in the firing line.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” they explained.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the centre of the most significant confrontational behaviour.

“Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride month and throughout the year.”

Target is not the only brand which has been hit with negative feedback. Bud Light, adidas, Starbucks and The North Face have all received social media and in-person abuse.