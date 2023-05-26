Target stores across the US have been attacked by right-wing extremists as the obsessive backlash over its Pride collection continues to grow, with video evidence seen online.

In recent days, footage has been shared across social media showing anti-LGBTQ+ bigots visiting the retailer’s outlets and destroying its Pride displays, berating employees and questioning other customers using the business.

The videos come amid growing backlash towards the brand’s 2023 Pride collection which includes colourful apparel, accessories, jewellery, homeware, party supplies and even pet products.

In the footage, individuals can be seen removing clothes from their racks and throwing them onto the floor, breaking product displays, screaming at staff and pushing conspiracy theories that LGBTQ+ people are inherently out to ‘groom’ children.

One unnamed person filmed employees and customers in a Target store, and when staff tried to remove the person filming, labelled them and the business as “Satanic”.

A white man in Missoula, Montana vandalized a pride display at Target while reportedly harassing a trans customer. pic.twitter.com/RdXeEYgvqE — Queer Lives Matter (@qlmoffical) May 26, 2023

A Twitter user, who goes by the username Trumps Nephew, called for a boycott of the brand, writing: “We must protect our children”.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, he is seen questioning a book about Pride and an item of clothing in the children’s section promoting love, whilst wearing a Republican MAGA hat.

Target Has Lost Their Minds We Must Protect Our Children #BoycottTarget



Go Woke You Must Go Broke !!! pic.twitter.com/Jl6Ng5HUDX — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) May 25, 2023

In another video, an individual shouts in a store that Target needs to take the children’s items out of the Pride section and claims the business is “going down like Budweiser”, for which he presumably meant Bud Light.

Another case of a person disturbing a Target and harassing employees because of the pride section. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1g7zljnERt — Queer Lives Matter (@qlmoffical) May 26, 2023

The boycotts and conservative outrage follows a growing trend of anti-LGBTQ+ backlash against various companies for their Pride and LGBTQ+ inclusive campaigns.

In April, Bud Light collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and gifted her a single can of beer with her face on.

Anti-trans activists were quick to slam the brand on social media but the vile rhetoric quickly moved offline.

A number of prominent right-wing influencers and country music stars filmed themselves shooting cans of Bud Light with guns, whilst several people were arrested for smashing boxes of Bud Light in supermarkets across the US.

The backlash saw billions of dollars wiped off the brand’s share value.

The horrific response was quickly replicated against other brands, including Adidas, Walmart and The North Face.

Target has been forced to move its Pride collection to the back of certain stores or remove products altogether following the negative response.

In a statement, the US retailer said it has offered Pride merchandise for more than a decade but took the decision to “adjust” its campaign this year to protect staff.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” a spokesperson for the brand said.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the centre of the most significant confrontational behaviour.

“Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”