Currys to offer trans employees paid leave for gender-affirming care

Currys is set to offer trans employees an additional six weeks of paid leave to cover appointments, surgeries and recovery time.

The UK’s largest tech retailer is the latest company to offer benefits for gender-affirming care as part of new policies to bolster diversity and inclusion at the company.

The benefits were developed in collaboration with a forum comprised of the company’s various employee resource groups (ERGs).

Paula Coughlan, chief communications, sustainability and people officer at Currys said that these new policies are part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to wellbeing.

“We want to ensure that colleagues feel supported in times of need, and we are working hard to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” she said.

“When you’re going through a challenging time, either personally or as a family, this support can help ease worries around potential loss of income or job security.”

New Currys policies include support for IVF, pregnancy loss and menopause

In addition to paid leave for gender-affirming care, Currys will also offer support for employees undergoing IVF, offering paid leave for up to six appointments per cycle or transfer cycle.

The company will also extend maternity leave by the number of days a baby is born prematurely, while partners will have access to an extra two weeks of compassionate leave. Adding to their parental leave policy will be an additional two weeks of leave for employees that have experienced pregnancy loss – including surrogacy.

The firm has also introduced a menopause policy focused on information, reasonable adjustments and practical support for those going through it.

Currys stance is a huge win for trans inclusion in the workplace

Commenting on the new policies, Sarah Burrows, co-chair of the Pride at Currys committee said that she was honoured to be involved in shaping these new policies.

“As someone who has recent experience of the gender reassignment process, I know first-hand the huge difference it will make,” she said. “It also gives crucial protection, and peace of mind knowing that your job is secure through what can be a long and difficult recovery.

“From an inclusivity standpoint, it shows that working at Currys, people are supported and allowed to be who they want to be.”

Currys joins the ranks of other large companies like Netflix, Amazon and Starbuck in offering gender-affirming care to trans employees.

Dani St. James, chief executive at the UK trans inclusion charity Not a Phase, tells PinkNews: “The news that a household name like Currys is recognising the healthcare needs of their gender-diverse employees is massive.

“These are the mainstream brands that will shift the needle in terms of normalising the workplace experience for trans and non-binary people.”

“Currys appears to have taken a truly holistic approach, looking at how they can better support all employees including those moving through the menopause and people who have had premature babies or suffered a loss – all life experiences that impact us as humans and where we may need more support, without having to worry about whether our employer has our back and we can pay our bills.”