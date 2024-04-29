Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed a tour in support of their upcoming album, Romance, including a string of arena shows.

The tour will begin on 1 November in Lisbon, with dates planned in Milan, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Amsterdam.

The UK and Ireland leg begins on 20 November in Wolverhampton and heads to the likes of London, Cardiff, Plymouth and Nottingham.

They’ll then play shows in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow before a huge headline show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 6 December.

You may like to watch

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Romance, which is due for release on 23 August.

The LP marks their first in two years and features lead single “Starburster” and follows up 2022’s Skinty Fia, which became their first number one in the UK and Ireland.

This summer they’re also set to play a string of festivals across Europe, including Reading and Leeds a week after the release of the album.

Ahead of Fontaines D.C. tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced European tour dates go on sale from 10am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

While the German dates in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne they’ll be available from Eventim.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates are now on sale via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

You can check your local listing below for more ticket and presale details.