Billie Eilish announces world tour dates and ticket details.

Billie Eilish has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 and 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will tour across North America, Australia and Europe in support of her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 3 May via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.com and ticketek.com.au.

The huge arena tour will begin on 29 September in Quebec and head across North America in late 2024.

This includes multiple nights in the likes of Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle and San Jose, before finishing up at the Kia Forum on 17 December.

The tour will then head to Australia in early 2025, with four nights each in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The European leg of the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour will start in Stockholm on 23 April and stop off in the likes of Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin and Paris.

The UK tour dates will see the singer headline six nights at London’s O2 Arena, four nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live and two nights at Glasgow OVO Hydro in the summer.

It will be in support of her upcoming third studio album, also entitled Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The LP is due for release on 17 May, and features no lead single, but she has revealed the tracklist including “Lunch”.

The song was previewed by the singer at Coachella and features sapphic and sexually explicit lyrics including the line: “I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue.”

Ahead of Billie Eilish tickets going on sale you can check out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 12pm local time on 3 May via:

UK dates – ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com

North America and Europe – ticketmaster.com

Australia – ticketek.com.au

Fans in the UK can access an O2 priority sale from 12pm on 30 April. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app and you can find out more at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

American Express cardholders can access presale tickets for all dates from 12pm local time on 30 April. You’ll need to use your AMEX card to purchase tickets.

For other presales including venue presales, Live Nation and more you can check your local listing below.

What’s the seating plan?

According to Ticketmaster, the stage will be in the centre of the arena, with a general admission standing section surrounding it, alongside the tiered seats.

