Caitlyn Jenner’s friend, housemate and business partner has lauded Donald Trump as the “best president” for the LGBTQ+ community, in a new social media post.

Sophia Hutchins, a conservative consultant and a transgender woman who lives with Jenner in Malibu, posted a video on Instagram responding to the criticism her support of the former president has garnered.

“How dare I, a log cabin board member, how dare I, a Republican, how dare I be a conservative, a MAGA [Make America Great Again] supporter?” she wrote.

Log Cabin Republicans are a group of LGBTQ+ conservatives, who recently held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“The facts are Donald Trump is the president for world peace. Donald Trump is the president for economic prosperity. Donald Trump is the president to get our country back on track, not just domestically but all across the globe. Put LGBT social issues aside, which by the way, he is the best president for LGBT people in the history of the country, folks,” Hutchins added.

Although Trump has said he is “fine’ with same-sex marriage, he has also embraced policies that have infringed on LGBTQ+ rights.

As president, between 2017 and 2021, he implemented a ban on transgender people serving in the military and overturned guidelines that allowed trans students to use the toilets that align with their gender identity.

During his current campaign for re-election, Trump said he intended to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

Who is Sophia Hutchins?

Caitlyn Jenner (R) with Sophia Hutchins (L). (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Hutchins is a transgender woman who previously worked as the chief executive of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

The foundation seeks to “promote equality and combat discrimination, by providing grants to organisations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people”.

She is now Jenner’s manager, and the founder and chief executive of the sunscreen company Lumasol.

Hutchins is also a television personality and socialite, often interviewed about her her relationship with Jenner, and her political affiliations.

Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins dating?

Hutchins and Jenner met in 2015 and have been pictured together several times. But Hutchins has been clear that they are not dating.

In 2019, Hutchins told The New York Times: “We were never romantically involved. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Although Hutchins has appeared in the E! series I Am Cait, with Jenner, and lives with her in Malibu, California, she told the Hidden Truth Show podcast that the pair are just business partners.

“We have so much in common and see the world so similarly, and are both such a good match for each other because we challenge each other,” Hutchins added. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”