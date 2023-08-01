A dancer described as “bright-eyed” and “charismatic” has been stabbed to death after voguing at a petrol station in Brooklyn, New York.

O’Shae Sibley, 28, was attacked by a gang of men on Saturday (29 July) in an incident which is reportedly being treated by the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a hate crime.

Sibley was at a petrol station near Coney Island late on Saturday night, listening to Beyoncé with his friends, when a group of men approached and told them to stop dancing, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper stated that Sibley was confronted by the group of men, who used gay slurs against him and his friends. The argument reportedly escalated, and Sibley was stabbed by one of the men.

The dancer was found by authorities with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A friend of Sibley’s who was reportedly at the scene, Otis Pena, posted a Facebook video shortly after his death, claiming he was killed “because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends.”

“His name was O’Shae and you all killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me,” Pena said.

“We as a community don’t deserve this… We may be gay, but we exist. We’re not going to live in fear. We’re not going to live hiding.”

The case has been referred to the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force, where it will be investigated as a possible hate crime. No arrests have yet been made in connection to the case.

Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O'Shae Sibley's death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes' best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fueled attacks are.https://t.co/XiPuzEgn6T — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) July 31, 2023

A friend of Sibley’s named Kemar Jewel explained that his “soul left his body” when he found out about Sibley’s death, describing the dancer as “one of the closest things to family”.

The choreographer wrote on Instagram: “A group of men killed him for being gay. Once I got the call that he didn’t make it to the hospital, I felt my soul leave my body.

“I met O’Shae when he was 16 years old. He was a bright-eyed and goofy young man who had talent beyond anything I’d seen before.”

He added: “Anyone who ever met O’Shae was very blessed to know him. He was funny, unique, charismatic and always knew how to have a good time… Most importantly, he loved HARD!!! He went above and beyond for his loved ones and made sure no one was ever sad around him.

“O’Shae, I love you with every bone in my body, I’m so sorry that this world and its hatred has taken you away from us way too soon.”

New York senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal condemned the “hate-fueled” attack on Twitter, claiming “gay joy is not a crime”.

“Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shae Sibley’s death this weekend in New York,” he said.

“Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fueled attacks are.”

PinkNews has contacted offices at the NYPD for comment.