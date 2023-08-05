The suspect wanted in connection with the killing of gay dancer O’Shae Sibley was in police custody on Friday (4 August) as hundreds of people congregated at the scene of the stabbing for a defiant, voguing-filled vigil.

Sibley, 28, was fatally stabbed at a gas station on Coney Island Avenue, New York, last Saturday (29 July), where he and his friends had reportedly been voguing to music from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. New York City Police Department (NYPD) is investigating the incident as a suspected hate crime.

Voguing is a form of expression originating from queer, Black ballroom culture in the 1980s. Beyoncé’s latest record Renaissance pays homage to ballroom culture in its music, style and aesthetic and was partly dedicated to her late gay uncle Johnny.

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows hundreds of people gathering at the scene of Sibley’s death to grieve and to celebrate the life of a professional dancer and choreographer who had his life cruelly taken.

The girls are going in! Shout out to @HoneyBalenciaga for coming off tour to support ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HAu45wsX3 — @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) August 4, 2023

Posters for the vigil described the event as a ‘memorial ball’ and encouraged people to “vogue as an act of resistance”.

Videos show music from Beyoncé’s Renaissance being played while the crowds dance and cheer each other in a defiant display of queer community spirit.

The girls are out tonight!! pic.twitter.com/zDaMLRxING — @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) August 5, 2023

The suspect, who has not yet been named by the NYPD, reportedly handed himself in to police earlier on Friday. A senior law enforcement official told 4 New York the person remains in custody.

Taking to X, New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov announced the suspect’s detention and sent her well wishes to Sibley’s family.

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley in my district last Saturday night just turned himself in to the @NYPD61Pct & is now in their custody. Wishing the family peace during this difficult time & hoping for swift justice & serious consequences for the perpetrator. https://t.co/q2R4SzueAP — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) August 4, 2023

Tributes have poured in for the Sibley since his death, with Beyoncé herself marking the dancer’s killing with a simple message on her website which reads: “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley”.

Sibley’s father Jake Kelly has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of his funeral service following this “untimely and undeserved hate crime incident”.

The GoFundMe has smashed its target and reached almost $60,000 at the time of writing.

“His spirit lit up every room he stepped in. His smile was contagious! To know him, was to live him. He did not deserve this,” the page reads.

PinkNews has contacted NYPD.