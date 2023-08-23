Lioness Mary Earps has criticised Nike after the sportswear company defended its decision not to sell replica England goalkeeper jerseys with her name and number on it.

Since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in July – with England’s Lionesses making it to the final before being beaten by Spain – fans have been dismayed that England’s shirt supplier is not selling the goalkeeper’s replica kit, despite making home and away strips for every other Lioness player available.

Earps was named the world’s best women’s goalkeeper at last year’s Best FIFA Football Awards and won the “Golden Glove” following her performances in the World Cup – during which she kept three clean sheets, saved a penalty in the final and conceded just four goals throughout the tournament.

The player hit back at Nike after the retailer explained that it will not be creating a goalkeeper jersey for fans, claiming it will “work towards a solution” for future tournaments.

The company said: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and the federations. The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging.”

Posting a screenshot of the statement on Instagram on Tuesday (22 August), Earps asked: “Nike, is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?”

In July, Earps said that England captain Millie Bright had wanted to buy the goalkeeper kit for her niece, and that it was “hugely disappointing” that it was not available.

“I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try,” Earps, who plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League, told journalists at the time. “It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.”

“My shirt on the Manchester United website was sold out last season. It was the third-best-selling shirt, so who says it is not selling?

“It’s the young kids I am most concerned about. They are going to say: ‘Mum, dad, can I have a Mary Earps shirt?’ and they say, ‘I can’t, but I can get you an Alessia Russo 23 or a Rachel Daly 9’.

“What you are saying is that goalkeeping isn’t important, but you can be a striker if you want.”

Mary Earps saves from Australia’s Sam Kerr during their World Cup clash earlier this month. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )

A petition to have the kit made available has amassed more than 130,000 signatures, with the creator explaining “any type of exclusion is unacceptable in this day and age and we need to show we will not stand for it”.

Record label Alcopop! was praised for releasing its own version of Earps’ kit, saying it’s “disgusting” one wasn’t for sale.

PinkNews has contacted Nike for comment.