Missing actor Lewis Morgan’s family and friends appeal for help

The family and friends of actor Lewis Morgan are appealing to the public for any information after the “beautiful soul” went missing in London.

Morgan, 32, was reportedly last seen on Sunday 27 August near Buckingham Palace in London, wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans and a baseball cap with a multicoloured logo on it.

As an actor, Morgan is reportedly known under the stage name Lewis Lingford.

A poster shared by the actor’s friends and family on social media claim they are “worried for his safety and welfare”, while Lambeth Police have put out a call urging the public to come forward with any sightings of Morgan.

Lewis Morgan reportedly studied at the Urdang Academy in London, a prestigious performing arts college, graduating from the professional musical theatre course in 2015.

Solange Urdang, the performing arts academy’s former chief executive, urged for the public to get in touch if they see Morgan, describing him as a “beautiful, talented soul”.

“Everyone is concerned for Lewis’ wellbeing,” she told The Stage.

“[If you can tell us] anything, I mean anything however small, please get in touch.”

She added: “Lewis is a beautiful, talented soul who needs to be found.”

Anyone with information about Lewis Morgan’s whereabouts should contact the Met Police and Missing Persons urgently on 07770811177, using crime reference number 23MIS029450.