Lewis Morgan: Death of missing London actor confirmed by police

London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed the death of Lewis Morgan, who was reported missing on Sunday, 27 August.

Officers were called to a building site in Wardour Street, in the West End, in the early hours, where a man was found unresponsive. He died later at the scene.

The body was confirmed to be that of Morgan on Wednesday (13 September), after further enquiries were carried out. He was identified by his possessions, a Met spokesperson told PinkNews.

Following his disappearance, a social media campaign was launched in an attempt to find him.

Initial reports stated that he was last seen near Buckingham Palace on the day of his disappearance.

He had been described by people who knew him as a “beautiful soul”, and worked as an actor under the stage name of Lewis Lingford.

As news of his death broke on 14 September, one Twitter user described Morgan as “a sweet and talented guy”, adding “it’s not how his journey should’ve ended.”

Morgan’s death is said to have been unexpected, but not suspicious. His family have been informed.