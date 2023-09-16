Róisín Murphy scores first solo top 10 album after puberty blockers row

Irish singer Róisín Murphy, who came under fire for calling puberty blockers “f**ked” and trans youth “mixed-up little kids” in August, has released the highest-charting album of her solo career.

Despite backlash after her Facebook comment opposing gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, Murphy has secured her first-ever solo top 10 album with new release Hit Parade.

Hit Parade made its debut at number five this week on the Official Charity Company, up nine spots from her 2020 album, Roisin Machine, which made it to number 14 in the UK charts.

Olivia Rodrigo’s second album GUTS has taken top spot in the UK charts this week, with UPTOPIA by Travis Scott following at number two.

The 50-year-old singer’s chart success follows backlash after her resurfaced comment, in which she described puberty blockers as “f**ked” and said that “little mixed up kids” needed to be “protected”, caused hurt to many.

Her comments were widely criticised due to Murphy’s cultivation of a devoted LGBTQ+ fanbase, as a regular performer at queer events and a public advocate of drag culture.

Murphy went on to deny reports that her record label, Ninja Tune, would be donating proceeds from Hit Parade to trans charities.

Responding to a fan who asked if the claims were true, she said: “Well, those reports were unconfirmed by the label.

“They have made no official statement whatsoever and they are not intending to donate proceeds from the record to charity. I checked!”