Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced she’s announcing world tour dates very soon.

The singer recently released her new album Guts and fans think an accompanying tour is being revealed this month.

This is after the popular Twitter page, @concertleaks posted a short but sweet tweet which reads: “guts tour dates – coming very soon”.

The page typically predicts and ‘leaks’ tours and new music announcements ahead of artists doing it themselves.

guts tour dates – coming very soon — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 7, 2023

Fans replied to the post asking if it will be “today” or “next week”, with one saying: “do we think us biweekly girlies have time to secure another check… or.”

Another replied: “i’m praying for arenas bc if its small venues again i’m not even going to try.”

A few hours later the Twitter page then posted a screengrab of an Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour ticket in her signature purple.

The ticket features the city Palm Springs, with fans speculating that she’ll headline the new Acrisure Arena there.

The tour will be in support of her recently released second studio album, Guts.

The much-anticipated LP dropped on 8 September and features hit singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.

It follows up her record-breaking debut Sour which reached number one across the globe and was accompanied by a world tour.

Demand for the tour was huge, with fans criticising her team for booking smaller venues in the US and Europe.

But the singer-songwriter told the Los Angeles Times: “I don’t think I should skip any steps” when addressing her decision to not headline arenas.

After instantly selling out dates across the tour, Rodrigo said to fans: “If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!”

To keep an eye out on Olivia Rodrigo tour announcements follow her social media pages as well as ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk social media channels.

