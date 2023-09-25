Sky Ferreira has announced a headline UK tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer confirmed she’ll perform a string of dates across the UK and Ireland in March and April.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

It marks her first headline tour in the UK, having previously supported Miley Cyrus on the Bangerz Tour.

She’ll kick off the tour on 17 March in Dublin and head to the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The tour will finish up on 1 April in Brighton and fans can expect to hear new and old material.

Her most recent release is 2022’s “Don’t Forget”, which is expected to be lifted from her second studio album.

Entitled Masochism the much-anticipated project has been rumoured to drop for years, but has been pushed back a number of times.

In 2022 she performed a string of festivals across Europe including NOS Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret and London’s Meltdown festival, curated by Grace Jones.

The shows marked her first performances in a number of years, and saw her perform the likes of “You’re Not the One”, “Boys”, “Everything is Embarrassing” and “I Blame Myself”.

You can check out full ticket info and tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 27 September. This can be accessed using the O2 priority app on your phone if you’re an O2 or Virgin mobile customer.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 28 September. To access this sign up or log in to your Live Nation account and then head to Sky Ferreira’s artist page to get tickets.