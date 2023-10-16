Country to Country have announced their huge lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival – and this is how to get tickets.

The event will return to the UK across three nights and three venues on 8-10 March.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that the 2024 edition of Country to Country will be headlined by Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion.

They’ll be joined by Carly Pearce, Jake Owen and Brothers Osborne at London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Brothers Osborne member TJ made history after he came out publicly as gay, making him the first openly gay country artist signed to a major country label.

In an interview with Time magazine in 2021 he said that he has been open about his sexuality with his friends and family, but he wanted to share his truth with the world. Osborne said: “I’m very comfortable being gay.

“I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

Other country music stars including Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris all tweeted their support for Osborne.

The upcoming Country to Country festival will also feature Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley and Elle King as well as Introducing Nashville.

You can check out the full lineup and ticket details including presale info below.

How to get Country to Country tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster.

An exclusive presale takes place from 10am on 18 October. This is available for past bookers who’ve previously attended the festival. You’ll be emailed details on how to access presale tickets.

What’s the lineup?

The festival takes place across three days and three cities. The venues are Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Belfast’s SSE Arena and London’s O2 Arena

You can check out the full lineup so far below.

8 March London / 9 March Belfast / 10 March Glasgow

Kane Brown / Carly Pearce / Lauren Alaina / Introducing Nashville – tickets

8 March Glasgow / 9 March London / 10 March Belfast

Brad Paisley / Jake Owen / Brian Kelley / Priscilla Block – tickets

8 March Belfast / 9 March Glasgow / 10 March London