Paloma Faith recently announced details of her UK tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer recently confirmed a huge 26-date headline tour in support of her upcoming album, The Glorification of Sadness.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 3 April in Reading and head to the likes of Sheffield, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Brighton.

It’s in support of her upcoming album, which is due for release in February 2024 and features lead single “How To Leave A Man”.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from her previous releases including “New York”, “Picking Up the Pieces”, “Lullaby” and “Only Love Can Hurt Like This”.

Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans might be wondering how much they’ll cost.

Well, you can find out everything we know so far about Paloma Faith ticket prices below.

How much are Paloma Faith tickets?

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets will cost: £35 / £42.50 / £59.50 plus booking fees.

Fans can also get premium VIP seat packages which are priced at £109 plus booking fees.

They go on general sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An album presale takes place from 10am on 18 October for fans who pre-ordered the album from the singer’s official store. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this.

The singer will headline 26 shows across April, May and June in 2024. You can see the full schedule below.