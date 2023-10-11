Paloma Faith announces 2024 UK tour dates and ticket details.

Paloma Faith has announced details of a huge 26-date UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will visit venues across the country in support of her upcoming album, The Glorification of Sadness.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin on 3 April in Reading and head to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, Brighton and Newcastle across April and May.

This includes a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo on 17 April as well as arena dates in Glasgow, Swansea and more.

She will then headline two summer shows in June at Lincoln Castle and Llangollen’s International Musical Eisteddfod.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, The Glorification of Sadness, which is due for release in February 2024.

It features the lead single “How You Leave A Man” and marks her first album in four years.

Her previous five albums have all reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart and feature hits “New York”, “Picking Up the Pieces”, “Lullaby” and “Only Love Can Hurt Like This”.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and the tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An album presale takes place from 10am on 18 October. To access this fans can pre-order her upcoming album from the singer’s official store. You’ll then be emailed a unique link or code to access presale tickets for your preferred show.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.