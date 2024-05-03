Boxer who said that taking steroids is ‘gay’ just tested positive for them

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia, who once proclaimed that taking steroids would mean he is gay, just tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The American former lightweight title holder tested positive twice for taking the drug Ostarine before a bout against boxer Devin Haney.

Ostarine is a prohibited anabolic agent regarded as a safer alternative to steroids which appears on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list since 2008.

Garcia, who won against Haney, reportedly failed a test both before and after the fight, in which Garcia scored three knockdowns.

Ryan Garcia during the fight with Devin Haney. (Getty)

The lightweight champion has taken the news in a less than accepting fashion, having posted several times on X/Twitter denying his use of the drug.

In one post, Garcia said: “If I took steroids then I’m for sure GAY.”

While Ostarine is a non-steroidal substance, Garcia appears to be referencing the drug and is attempting to refute it through a post which is arguably built on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Either that, or Garcia is proudly coming out as gay.

The direction that the boxer intended to take the post seems to be a subject of discussion among commentors, with one writing: “This might be the 2nd craziest way to come out.”

“Is this your way of saying that you are coming out of the closet?” another wrote.

While the question of Garcia’s sexuality remains up in the air, it’s difficult to believe this was a serious coming out moment for the 25-year-old, who has spent the last 24 hours making a number of wild claims around the positive tests.

“Second part of the matrix attack like Andrew Tate and my self,” Garcia wrote in another post on X/Twitter, referencing self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate’s ‘Matrix’ conspiracy theory.

“They make false claims and try to ban me from boxing or put me in jail. Crazy.”

In a statement, Haney said that the news was “unfortunate” and that he felt “disrespected” by the result.

“Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke,” Haney said. “We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don’t play boxing.”