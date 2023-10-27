Anti-trans campaigner Marion Millar arrested and charged in connection with alleged fraud
Anti-trans campaigner Marion Millar has reportedly been arrested and charged with alleged fraud offences.
Accountant and “gender critical” activist Millar – who has previously campaigned with For Women Scotland, which opposes self-ID for trans people – was reportedly arrested and charged alongside Noel McIntyre in connection with alleged fraud offences, The Scotsman reported.
The pair have now been released and will appear in court at a later date, police said.
The Scotsman explained that in 2022, police said they had “received a number of reports relating to potentially fraudulent activity”, with inquiries launched to “establish the full circumstances”.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland told PinkNews: “A 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man have been arrested and charged with alleged fraud offences.
“They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
