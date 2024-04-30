Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has circulated a post about a young transgender girl’s future orgasms, in a bid to promote her anti-trans bill.

Greene has again attacked the trans community – this time a 10-year-old girl – in a bid to promote her Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which seeks to criminalise vital gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Canadian anti-trans campaigner Chris Elston shared a video on X/Twitter which showed a trans girl answering questions her dad asked to mark her last day of being nine.

In the TikTok video, the father asked: “What is the funniest thing that ever happened to you?” to which she responds, “My parents thought I was a boy. Fools.”

Later, the girl, who also says that her parents have been very supportive after “realising I was a girl”, responds to the question of what her life will be life 10 years from now, by saying: “I will be in Netflix movies…. and showing all my haters they were really wrong”.

Elston, also known as Billboard Chris, reposted the video, misgendering the girl and writing a comment about her future orgasms.

“This boy’s parents belong in prison for what they are doing to him. In 10 years, he’ll be an anorgasmic 20-year-old with a wound called a neovagina and no chance of ever having his own family.”

Anorgasmia is a sexual dysfunction that means people struggle to achieve orgasm despite sexual stimulation.

Greene reposted the post saying that it depicts “child abuse” and adding: “We must pass my bill… Let kids grow up.”

Comments under her post call out the remarks, with some saying it was none of her business.

It’s worth noting that anorgasmia certainly doesn’t affect all trans men and women. According to a 2019 study, difficulty achieving orgasm was reported in 29% and 15% of trans women and trans men, respectively. Trans women who underwent vaginoplasty reported fewer arousal difficulties (15.9% vs 33.3%) and less sexual aversion (9.1% vs 20%) compared with those who had undergone no surgical treatment.

Greene announced her bid to introduce legislation that would criminalise vital care for trans youth in 2022.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal to perform any “gender-affirming” care on minors, including hormone therapy, surgeries and the prescribing of puberty blockers.