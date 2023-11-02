Green Day announce 2024 world stadium tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Green Day have announced a headline world stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The group will headline shows in Europe, UK and North America across summer 2024 as part of The Saviors Tour.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 9:30am on 10 November via ticketmaster.co.uk in the UK and ticketmaster.com in the US.
It’ll see them celebrate two of their iconic albums, as it’ll mark 30 years since of the release of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.
The tour will kick off with shows in Spain and then head to France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, which includes some festival sets.
The group will then head to the likes of Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and London in June, including a date at Wembley Stadium.
The North American leg of the tour begins on 29 July in Washington, with dates planned in Toronto, Boston, Atlanta and Los Angeles to name a few.
They’ll also head to Isle of Wight Festival to headline the event on 23 June alongside fellow headliners Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy.
It’s also been confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guests Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace in the UK and The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas in North America.
You can find out everything we know about tickets including presale info below.
How to get tickets
In the UK they go on general sale at 9:30am on 10 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
In North America they go on general sale at 10am local time on 10 November via Ticketmaster.
How to get Green Day presale tickets
The presale for the UK and European tour starts 8 November at 9:30am GMT / 10:30am CET.
To access it pre-order ‘Saviors’ from their webstore by 3pm GMT on 7 November to get first access to presale tickets. The codes will be sent 5pm GMT on 7 November. If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll be automatically included in the presale.
If you’re in the US then the presale starts at 10am local time on 8 November. Sign up to the mailing list on their website by 7 November to get access to pre-sale tickets. The code will be sent at 3pm PT on 7 November.
Ticket prices will be confirmed next week as they’re released in the presales.
You can check out the full tour schedule and European ticket links below.
Green Day tour dates
30 May – Monto Do Gozo, O Son Do Camiño
1 June – Madrid, Road to Rio Babel
5 June – Lyon-Décines, LDLC Arena
7 June – Nurnbeg, Rock im Park
8 June – Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring
10 June – Berlin, Waldbühne
11 June – Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
15 June – Interlaken – Greenfield Festival
16 June – Milan, I Days – Hippodrome La Maura
18 June – Paris, Accor Arena
19 June – Arnhem, Gelredome
21 June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford – tickets
23 June – Isle of Wight Festival – tickets
25 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – tickets
27 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – tickets
29 June – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
