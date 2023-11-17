Think you might be bisexual? These are the signs to look for

Navigating your own sexual identity can be quite difficult, especially if you think you may be bisexual. If that’s the case, then maybe we can help, as these are some possible signs that you may be bi.

First off, what is bisexuality?, Well in the LGBTQ+ acronym, the B after L and G stands for bisexual.

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall defines bisexuality as an “umbrella term” which describes a romantic and/or sexual orientation towards more than one gender.

Bisexual people people may also describe themselves using one or more of a wide variety of terms, including, but not limited to, bisexual, pan, queer, and some other non-monosexual and non-monoromantic identities.

As per the 2021 Census, which included questions about sexuality and gender for the first time, there are estimated to be 624,000 bisexual people in England and Wales.

The research showed there are as there are as many bisexual and pansexual people as there are gay and lesbian people, highlighting how bi experiences are often erased within the LGBTQ+ community.

But watch out for these bisexual myths

There are a lot of myths and misinformation about what it means to be bisexual, with bi folks facing stigma from both outside – and within – the LGBTQ+ community.

One of those is the idea that being bi is “just a phrase”, bisexuals are confused and will eventually decide they are either straight or gay. This is absolutely not the case and bi identities are as valid as any others across the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Secondly, bisexuality is not a performance. Bigots out there will push the idea that bi people, in particular women, are bisexual to impress prospective partners and get attention – this is false. No identity is made up for performance, people’s identities are real and completely valid.

Thirdly, being bi is not just for women. There has long been the notion that men cannot be bisexual and if they say they are, then they are just secretly gay – this is absolutely wrong and very harmful. Men can be bisexual, just as women can be, non-binary people can be and anyone else of any other gender identity.

Finally, your bi identity does not have to be a ’50/50 split’. Some people certainly experience even attraction but others might lean more towards one gender than another.