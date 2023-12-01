The Killers announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour: dates, tickets and presale info

The Killers have announced details of a greatest hits tour for UK and Ireland – and this is how to get tickets.

In 2024 the group will embark on the Rebel Diamonds Tour celebrating 20 years in music.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9:30am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “It’s only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do! Thank you and without further ado, here we go…”

Brandon Flowers and co. will head to four cities with dates planned in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

They’ll play two shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with three shows planned for Manchester’s new Co-op Live arena and London’s O2.

The album is due for release on 8 December and will feature 20 tracks starting from their debut album Hot Fuss up to 2021’s Pressure Machine.

It will include at least one song from each of their seven studio albums including hits “Mr. Brightside”, “When You Were Young”, “Human”, “The Man” and “Boy”.

Their track “Mr. Brightside” has spent a record-breaking 389 weeks on the UK Official Singles Chart, and has sold more than 3.5 million copies.

You can find out how to get tickets for The Killers’ greatest hits tour including presale info, and the tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9:30am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Prices will be confirmed during the upcoming presale.

How to get The Killers presale tickets?

Fans can get access to an exclusive presale code when you pre-order their album Rebel Diamonds from the official store.

You’ll need to do this by 4pm on 5 December to receive a code for the presale. This will be sent by 6pm on 5 December for the presale which takes place at 9:30am on 6 December.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.