Korn announce 2024 UK tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

Korn have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline a string of summer shows across the UK with support from Loathe and WARGASM.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 12 January via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will visit three outdoor venues this August, kicking off on 8 August at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

They’ll then headline a show at Halifax’s Piece Hall before finishing up the run at Gunnersbury’s Park on 11 August.

You may like to watch

Their London festival date will see them joined by by Denzel Curry and Spiritbox, as well as WARGASM and Loathe.

“We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting,” says Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. “It’s been seven years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it.”

Their most recent release was 2022’s “Requiem”, which marked their 14th studio album. It featured singles “Start the Healing”, “Forgotten” and “Worst Is on Its Way” and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

Bandmember Brian “Head” Welch also recently teased new music for 2024 on The Joe Kingdom Perspective podcast.

He said: “Yeah, [there will be] new music coming out next year. I don’t know. We’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing.”

Fans can also expect to hear material from their back catalogue including “Blind”, “Freak on a Leash” and “Got the Life” to name a few.

You can find out ticket details and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 12 January via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, this includes a Barclaycard presale for card holders from 10am on 10 January. To access this use your Barclaycard during checkout.

Another is a Ticketmaster presale, which is free to sign up to on the website here. This will take place from 10am on 11 January and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

For further presale details, check your local or preferred listing below.