Parklife announces lineup details for 2024: tickets, prices and presale info

Parklife has announced details of its huge lineup for 2024 edition of the festival – and this is how to get tickets.

The Manchester-based festival will return on 8-9 June with the likes of Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Becky Hill, Kaytranada and Peggy Gou on the lineup.

Tickets for the festival go on sale across the week, with the general sale on 26 January from 10am via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Doja Cat will headline the festival marking her first ever headline slot in the UK, while Disclosure will perform in a UK festival exclusive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour on October 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Other names joining them across the weekend include Four Tet, Camelphat, Anne-Marie, Sugababes, Rudim3ntal, Nia Archives, Mahalia, Digga D and Patrick Topping.

While PAWSA, Folamour, Barry Can’t Swim, ANOTR, Shy FX: Specials, Hedex, Dom Dolla, Wilkinson and Sub Focus will also appear.

Plus it was also confirmed earlier this month that Fisher and Chris Lake are bringing ‘Under Construction Presents’ to the festival for its European debut.

You can find out more information about Parklife tickets, including presale and pricing details below.

When do Parklife tickets go on sale?

There’s a number of ways to get Parklife presale tickets across the next week, and this is everything you need to know:

Three+ presale – 24 January at 10am via the Three+ app

Parklife presale – 25 January at 10am if you sign up at parklife.uk.com

General sale – 26 January at 10am via Ticketmaster

What are the Parklife ticket prices?

The festival has confirmed the prices for the first release of tickets for 2024. They’ll be priced at the following:

General admission day tickets – from £79.50, plus booking fees

General admission weekend tickets – from £129.50, plus booking fees

VIP day tickets – from £115, plus booking fees.

VIP weekend tickets – from £169.50, plus booking fees.

Plus payment plans are also available starting from £50 deposit.

What’s the Parklife lineup?

Parklife has confirmed its huge lineup for 2024.

