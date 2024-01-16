Parklife 2024 announces ticket details including presale dates.

Parklife has confirmed details for the 2024 edition of the festival, including tickets, presale and dates info.

The Manchester-based festival will return on 8-9 June with a huge lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale on 26 January via Ticketmaster, with a number of presales taking place across the week.

Festival organisers have also confirmed that the full Parklife 2024 lineup will be announced on Tuesday, 23 January.

But, for the first time ever, Parklife has announced one artist early, with Fisher and Chris Lake bringing ‘Under Construction Presents’ to the festival for its European debut.

The rest of the lineup will be revealed ahead of the ticket sales, with Parklife’s official social media channels expected to tease artists featured.

This year’s festival will follow up 2023’s edition which featured The 1975, Aitch, Fred Again.., The Prodigy, Little Simz and Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far, including presale details and prices below.

When is Parklife 2024?

The festival has confirmed that it will return to Heaton Park, Manchester across two days on 8-9 June.

How to get Parklife presale tickets

There’s a number of ways to get Parklife presale tickets across the next week, and this is everything you need to know.

A Three+ presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 24 January for Three mobile customers. This will be available exclusively through the Three+ app.

Those who have signed up to Parklife’s presale at parklife.uk.com will be able to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, 25 January. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this via the same email you used to sign up.

The general sale will then take place, with remaining tickets being released at 10am on Friday, 26 January via Ticketmaster.

How much are Parklife tickets?

Ticket prices for Parklife 2024 will be confirmed when they go on sale this month.

The festival says that those who register for priority access will get “the lowest priced tickets before everyone else”.

Previous years have seen general admission tickets priced at £129.50 for weekend tickets and £79.50 for day tickets, so you can expect a similar price mark.

Who’s on the lineup?

The full lineup will be confirmed on 23 January via the Parklife social channels on X and Instagram.

But the festival has announced an appearance from Fisher and and Chris Lake who will bring ‘Under Construction Presents’ to Europe for the first time ever.