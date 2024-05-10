The Rocky Horror Show is returning to the West End with Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan is set to star in the West End production of The Rocky Horror Show in 2024.

The singer will appear as Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in the cult classic musical for the first time in the UK for more than 25 years.

He more recently took on the iconic role in Sydney in 2023 and will appear at London’s Dominion Theatre between 6-20 September.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Show in the West End are now available to buy from London Theatre Direct.

The show will also embark on a UK-wide tour, kicking off in Wycombe on 27 August, with dates planned for Bath, York, Glasgow and Cardiff.

The tour will then head to venues in Blackpool, Sheffield, Liverpool, Edinburgh and finish up in Newcastle in 2025 on 1 February.

Jason Donovan will star in The Rocky Horror Show in the West End. (Daniel Boud)

Donovan said: “I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank ‘n’ Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK.

“We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!”.

The story – if you didn’t know already – follows Brad and his fiancée Janet, whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor.

There they meet the charismatic Dr Fran ‘n’ Furter, and other colourful characters including Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia.

It features a beloved soundtrack which includes “The Time Warp”, “Dammit Janet”, “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” and “Sweet Transvestite”.

The Rocky Horror Show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for each venue below.