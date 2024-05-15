Tems announces 2024 world tour dates and ticket details

Tems has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will perform shows across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia across the year.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 17 May via ticketmaster.com, eventim.co.uk and ticketek.au.

The tour will begin on 12 June in London before heading to Paris, Brussels, Oslo, Berlin, Cologne and Amsterdam.

The US leg of the tour starts on 22 August in Miami Beach, with dates planned for New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

While the Australian leg of the tour begins in late 2024, with three dates set for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming debut album, Born in the Wild.

The LP is due for release on 7 June and features singles “Me & U”, “Not an Angel” and “Love Me JeJe”.

It follows up her two solo EPs and work on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which earned her Academy Award and Grammy nominations.

Ahead of Tems tickets going on sale, you can find out her full tour schedule and more details below.

How to get Tems tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 May via ticketmaster.com for select North American and European shows, eventim.co.uk for UK and ticketek.au for Australia.

A number of presales have already kicked off, including artist and venue presales. You can check your local listing below for more details.