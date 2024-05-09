TomboyX release new size and gender-inclusive Pride collection

TomboyX has released its new collection to celebrate Pride Month, featuring gender neutral apparel with colourful prints.

The queer-founded brand has dropped new styles on their popular apparel products for “all bodies and needs, of all sizes and across the gender spectrum”.

The entire TomboyX Pride collection is available to shop at tomboyx.com.

The new prints from TomboyX to mark Pride Month include ‘Graffiti’ and ‘Gimme Gummies’, which are available across the range.

Customers can get the new styles on the likes of briefs, boy shorts, sports bras, trunks, rompers and fly or no fly boxer briefs.

The TomboyX Pride range features new prints. (tomboyx.com)

And they’ve also confirmed that two more new prints are being released this month, with Metallic Rainbow and Flower Bomb designs arriving on 15 May.

Plus, fans of the brand can still get their hands on their year-round Pride apparel, including the Progress Pride Stripes range, which features all the colours of the Pride flag.

There’s also Rainbow Pride Stripes and Black Rainbow ranges to choose from, which are available across their apparel pieces.

All of their Pride ranges are available in inclusive sizes, ranging between XS and 6X and “cater to all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or expression”.

Shoppers can also get the brand’s year-round Pride ranges. (tomboyx.com)

TomboyX said: “We believe that businesses must be held accountable for their role in making the world a better place.

“Which is why TomboyX has made a dedicated and continued effort to give to charities and non-profit organizations. As we have done since the very beginning.”

The LGBTQ-founded brand has donated $100,000 to various non-profits in the last two years, with $59,000 going to trans specific organisations.

This includes Discovering Gender, Trans Women of Color Collective and National Center of Transgender Equality.

You can shop the entire TomboyX Pride collection – including the new prints – at tomboyx.com.