Childish Gambino announces world tour dates and ticket details.

Childish Gambino has announced The New World Tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will tour across North America, Europe and Australia and New Zealand in 2024 into 2025.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 May via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 12 August in Oklahoma City and stop off in the likes of Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and more across the summer and into October, with support from Willow.

He will then head to the UK and Europe in late 2024, with dates planned for Milan, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, London and Dublin to name a few, with support from Amaarae.

You may like to watch

The tour will resume in early 2025, with shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

It’ll be in support of his recently released album, Atavista, which is the “finished version” of his 2020 LP, 3.15.20.

The unfinished studio album was uploaded to the website, donaldgloverpresents.com back in March 2020, but was taken down shortly after.

The new version features “Little Foot Big Foot” with Young Nudy, with an accompanying music video also released.

There’s also an Ariana Grande collaboration entitled “Time” as well as appearances from Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The upcoming tour will mark Childish Gambino’s first since 2019’s This Is America and you can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 17 May via ticketmaster.com in the US and Canada, ticketmaster.co.uk in the UK and ticketek.au in Australia.

Fans who sign up to the artist’s website at thenewworldtour.com, will receive access to a presale. The on-sale date and time varies per region. You’ll receive an email with further details.

Plus an American Express presale takes place for card holders. To purchase these tickets you’ll need to pay using your American Express card.

You can check out the full tour schedule and further ticket details below.