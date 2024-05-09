Bianca Del Rio has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will bring her new stand-up show, Dead Inside to venues across Europe later this year.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 14 May via Ticketmaster.

Describing the tour, the Drag Race icon said: “I’m coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I’m still DEAD INSIDE!

“If you enjoy irreverent humor, like sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended…this is the show for you!”.

I'm taking my DEAD INSIDE tour to Europe!! Tickets on sale 10am local time on Tuesday, May 14!!



The European leg of the tour will begin on 8 September in Belfast and head to the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

She will then perform a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo on 24 September before heading to Amsterdam, Cologne, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin and more.

The European leg of the Dead Inside Tour will finish up with a show in Milan on 25 October.

She recently wrapped up the sold-out North American leg of the tour, which will resume in summer with five dates planned.

Ahead of Bianca Del Rio tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on general sale at 10am on 14 May via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place for select venues from 10am on 10 May. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place, including venue presales, and European ticket details, you can check your local listing below.