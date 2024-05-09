The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe announces UK and Ireland tour dates.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be embarking on a new UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The tour of the play, based on C S Lewis’ iconic story will begin in late 2024 and visit venues across 2025.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 10 May via ATG Tickets.

The tour will begin on 18 November at the Leeds Playhouse before heading to the likes of Leicester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle and Woking in early 2024.

The show will continue its run across the spring visiting Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

The show will finish up its run in late 2025, with dates planned for Aylesbury and Sunderland, with “more venues to be announced”.

The production is directed by Michael Fentiman, and was first performed at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, before transferring to London’s Bridge Theatre, as well as running in the West End and Birmingham.

The story follows siblings Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy who enter the magical world of Narnia that’s the land of talking animals – including Aslan – and mythical creatures and ruled by the evil White Witch.

Fentiman said: “The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers. It is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

Ahead of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe UK and Ireland tour, you can find out ticket details and the full schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for a number of venues, including Liverpool, Woking, Torquay, York, Birmingham, Stoke, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Sunderland and Milton Keynes go on sale from 9am on 10 May via ATG Tickets.

A presale is currently taking place for ATG members, and you can sign up at atgtickets.com.

For more information about on-sale dates and times you can check your local listing below.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe tour will stop off at venues across 2025. (Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)