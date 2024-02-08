Moms for Liberty co-founder attempts to dismiss threesome scandal

Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler has attempted to dismiss a threesome scandal while defending her position on a Florida school board.

Moms for Liberty, which Ziegler departed in 2021, advocates against school curricula that mentions LGBTQ+ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination. It is defined as ‘extremist’ by civil rights organisation the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In recent months, members of the LGBTQ+ community, parents and students have demanded the resignation of Bridget Ziegler from the Sarasota County School Board member amid a scandal that saw a woman accuse her husband, Christian Ziegler, of rape.

Police are investigating the allegations against Christian Ziegler. He denies the allegations, claiming the interaction with the woman was consensual.

Bridget Ziegler, meanwhile, has said she’s taken part in threesomes with her husband and the woman.

Bridget Ziegler, who has been labelled a hypocrite for campaigning against LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion despite having threesomes with another woman, has refused to resign from the Sarasota County School Board in the wake of the scandal. Christian Ziegler was removed as chairman of the Florida Republican Party last month.

Now, Bridget Ziegler appears to have attempted to dismiss the threesome scandal in a Sarasota County School Board meeting, arguing that remarks “specific to sexual orientation” had “no place in comments” at the meeting.

“Much of the conversations that have come up in public comment I will never address in these chambers, as it has nothing to do with my role as a board member,” Ziegler told the meeting.

Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of Moms for Liberty (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“There is a lot of intentional conjecture and taking things out of context. I have taken a lot of arrows. I know my colleagues have as well. It is not comfortable.”

“I know there is a current hot-button issue,” she said, alluding to the threesome scandal. “But I know there have been many prior to December, and those emotions run high and so it makes it very challenging to navigate.”

“I do believe [comments] specific to sexual orientation and what have you, has no place in comments up here — personal lives, families, all of those,” Ziegler continued.

“But I also accept the fact that, as elected officials, we open ourselves up to incredible criticism. But as an individual, I absolutely reject that.”

Following the scandal in January, retired deputy superintendent of Maryland schools John Smeallie labelled Bridget Ziegler a “hypocrite of the worst order.”

“If this is your approach to education, then you are unfit to serve on any board,” Smeallie said, adding that Ziegler is “creating fear among students and staff who are part of [the LGBTQ+] community.”

“Despite your attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, it would appear that you are a part of it. Certainly a B, maybe a plus.”