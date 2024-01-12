Moms for Liberty school board member resigns after Target shoplifting arrest

Tennessee Moms for Liberty school board member, Keri Blair, has resigned from her position after being arrested for shoplifting more than $700 worth of products from her local Target store.

The 43-year-old, who was just over a year into her first term on the Collierville school board, resigned on Tuesday (9 January), citing “personal, family reasons”, despite being arrested the previous week.

Mom for Liberty is a political organisation that focuses on opposing the mention of LGBTQ+ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination in school curriculums.

On 5 January, Blair was arrested and charged with seven counts of theft of property, which totalled $728.61.

She was reportedly caught on CCTV “skip scanning” items at the self-checkout at a Target store in Collierville, Tennessee, on seven separate dates between 25 November and 20 December.

Collierville police launched an investigation on 27 December, which led to Blair’s arrest. She was released on a $75,000 bond.

During her time on the Collierville school board, Blair pushed Moms for Liberty’s agenda, highlighting “parent choice” and opposing what she called “social agendas” in public education, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

On Facebook, Collierville school board chair Wright Cox expressed thanks to Blair for her “service to the community and her commitment to public education in Collierville”.

The statement added that Blair will be replaced by an appointee chosen by the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Her replacement will serve in the position until the next municipal election on 5 November 2024.

Blair’s departure follows Moms for Liberty-backed candidates facing defeat in Philadelphia, despite holding their annual conference in the Pennsylvanian city.