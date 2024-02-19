Jennifer Lopez has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the This Is Me… Now Tour in 2024 in support of her new album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It will mark her first tour in nearly five years and kicks off on 26 June in Orlando and will visit more than 30 cities across the run.

This includes dates in the likes of Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and New York, with the tour finishing up on 31 August in Houston.

You may like to watch

It’s in support of her recently released album This Is Me… Now, which is accompanied by the film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.

The film and visual album was directed by Dave Meyers and released on Prime Video. It features appearances from Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara and Ben Affleck.

The LP marked her ninth overall and her first release since 2014 and will be followed up with the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told on 27 February.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her back catalogue including hits “Get Right”, “Jenny From the Block” and “Waiting for Tonight”.

You can find out everything you need to know below, including ticket info and the singer’s full tour schedule.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

The first presales to take place includes the On The JLo Fan Club presale. This takes place from 9am local time on 20 February. To access this you can sign up via her website at onthejlo.com.

Other presales taking place include the VIP packages presale (20 February), Citi cardmembers (20 February) Live Nation (22 February) and Ticketmaster (22 February).

You can check out your local listing below for more details, including venue presales and more.