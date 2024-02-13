It’s bad news for J.Lo fans. Jennifer Lopez has said that her upcoming album This Is Me…Now could be her “last album ever”.

Fans are just days away from the release of the singer’s ninth studio album on 16 February, with fans having waited 10 years for the star to announce a new album. But the upcoming release might be her last.

“The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this, she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

“Don’t tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever,” said the 54-year-old, doubling down on her statement.

“I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me,” she concluded.

Her upcoming album arrives 22 years following the release of her third studio album This Is Me…Then, which she released during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck.

Affleck is set to appear in her semi-autobiographical musical movie of the same name as her impending album.

The movie appears to be a dramatised reimagining of the star’s life. The trailer starts with Lopez and her real-life husband Affleck riding a motorcycle together before the singer performs a monologue about being a hopeless romantic.

Cut to Bennifer falling off the motorcycle, and her friends holding an intervention for “sex addict” Lopez before she confides in a therapist. Not to mention, the countless song and dance scenes.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast alongside Lopez and Affleck, with Modern Family‘s Sofía Vergara, Alice‘s Keke Palmer, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, and trans singer Kim Petras.