Peggy Gou announces huge outdoor London show: tickets, dates and more.

Peggy Gou has announced details of a huge outdoor summer show for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

She will headline London’s Gunnersbury Park on 17 August marking her only London date taking place this year.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 23 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the exclusive 2024 London show she confirmed it would be her “only” one for the year.

This summer she’s also set to perform at Manchester’s Parklife festival alongside headliners Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Becky Hill, Kaytranada.

For her London show she will be supported by the likes of Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C and Hiver with more to be announced.

Early 2024 has seen the DJ and producer perform sets across South America and Australia ahead of her return to the UK.

Fans can expect to hear her viral hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana”, which reached the top five in the UK, Ireland and the US Dance/Electronic Songs charts.

It went on viral on TikTok after a clip of festival-goers at Lost Nomads outside of Marrakesh, where Gou performed, was posted to the platform.

Her upcoming London date marks one of a number of shows taking place at Gunnersbury Park this summer, with FISHER, Tom Grennan, Korn and PJ Harvey also performing headline sets in August.

You can find out more about tickets and Peggy Gou’s tour dates below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the festival go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 23 February via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 21 February. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app and it can be accessed exclusively via the app.

A Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 22 February. To access this sign up to their mailing list and you’ll be sent details on how to access tickets early.