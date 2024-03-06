Kacey Musgraves ticket prices revealed for her UK and North American tour dates
Kacey Musgraves recently announced details of the Deeper Well World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.
The singer will tour across the globe in 2024, with dates planned for the UK, Europe and North America.
The tour kicks off in Dublin on 28 April and finishes up in Europe in May before heading to the US from September to December.
It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Deeper Well, which will be released on 15 March.
Ahead of Kacey Musgraves tickets for her tour dates going on sale, fans might want to know how much they cost.
You can find out everything you need to know about Kacey Musgraves ticket prices below, including standing and seated sections.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
A number of ticket presales are taking place for Kacey Musgraves across the week.
What are the Kacey Musgraves ticket prices?
If you’re in the UK then tickets are priced at £43 for standing and £43-£53 for seated, plus fees.
While tickets for her shows at the London Roundhouse are priced at £40-45, plus fees.
If you’re in the US then tickets are priced at $139.50 for general admission and $39.50 / $59.50 / $79.50 / $99.50 / $119.50 / $139.50 / $159.50 / $179.50 / $199.50 / $229.50 for seated.
However it’s been confirmed that the North American leg will use ‘dynamic pricing’, which means the prices will change due to demand.
For the European dates you can check your local listing below for more details.
What are the tour dates?
- 28 April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin – tickets
- 1 May – Paradiso, Amsterdam – tickets
- 3 May – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels – tickets
- 5 May – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – tickets
- 6 May – Docks, Hamburg – tickets
- 9 May – O2 Academy, Glasgow – tickets
- 10 May – O2 Academy, Glasgow – tickets
- 11 May – O2 Apollo, Manchester – tickets
- 13 May – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton – tickets
- 14 May – Roundhouse, London – tickets
- 15 May – Roundhouse, London – tickets
- 4 September – Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA – tickets
- 6-7 September – TD Garden, Boston, MA – tickets
- 9 September – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ – tickets
- 11 September – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – tickets
- 12 September – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL – tickets
- 15 September – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, CO – tickets
- 19 September – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC – tickets
- 20 September – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA – tickets
- 23 September – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA – tickets
- 24 September – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA – tickets
- 27 September – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ – tickets
- 28 September – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – tickets
- 1 October – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – tickets
- 3-4 October – Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA – tickets
- 6 November – Place Bell, Laval, QC – tickets
- 7 November – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON – tickets
- 9 November – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD – tickets
- 10 November – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA – tickets
- 12 November – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY – tickets
- 13 November – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH – tickets
- 15-16 November – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY – tickets
- 21 November – Toyota Center, Houston, TX – tickets
- 22-23 November – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX – tickets
- 26-27 November – Moody Center, Austin, TX – tickets
- 29 November – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – tickets
- 30 November – Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL – tickets
- 2 December – Kia Center, Orlando, FL – tickets
- 5 December – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC – tickets
- 6-7 December – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN – tickets
