Kacey Musgraves announces 2024 world tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Kacey Musgraves has announced details of a world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take her Deeper Well Tour to venues across the UK, Europe and North American throughout 2024.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 28 April in Dublin before heading across Europe including Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne and Hamburg.

The UK leg of the tour will see the “High Horse” singer perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London.

You may like to watch

She will then resume the tour in North America in September, playing arena venues in the likes of Vancouver, Seattle, Toronto and more.

The singer will also headline two nights in Inglewood, Boston, Dallas, Austin, Brooklyn and Nashville as part of the tour.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, also entitled Deeper Well.

It’s due for release on 15 March and features the title track and second single “Too Good to be True”, which she recently performed on Saturday Night Live.

The LP marks her first in three years, following up star-crossed as well as the Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour.

Ahead of Kacey Musgraves tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below including presale details and the full tour schedule.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

A fan presale takes place from 12pm local time on 5 March. This is available to fans who subscribed via the singer’s website. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale so check your inbox (and spam folder) for the link.

There’s other presales taking place across the week, including O2 priority in the UK. This is available from 12pm local time on 5 March for those with the O2 priority app.

If you’re in the US and Canada you can check your local listing below for further details on venue presales.