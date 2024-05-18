Karamo Brown has celebrated three years with his partner, writing in an adorable anniversary post: “I pinch myself every morning.”

The Queer Eye star marked his third anniversary with his partner Carlos Medel on 16 May, posting a carousel on Instagram of their memories.

The Karamo show host began in the caption: “3 years… 2 daughters,” referring to their rescue pups, “10 counties, 100’s of selfies, 1000 adventures, 20,000 slow dances.

“I pinch myself every morning because I can’t believe I get to walk this life with such a wonderful, kind, honest and loving person. Te quiero mucho mi vida! #HappyAnniversary,” he concluded.

Medel commented, responding: “Happy anniversary my love! I love [you] so much! The happiest 3 years.”

The reality star already revealed that he’s ready to settle down with his partner Medel, telling Page Six last year: “My biological clock is ticking.”

“I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints,” Brown said of his partner Medel, who is a photographer.

Brown split with his fiancé and partner of 10 years, Ian Jordan, during the pandemic in 2020 and after that, sparks flew with Medel.

Initially taking to Tinder after his breakup, he soon deleted the app and met Mendel by chance over Instagram, after “accidentally” liking a photo.

He said to Catt Sadler on her virtual talk show A Drink With Live! in 2021: “I was looking at beauty things. I like to watch makeup and hair things because they relax me, even though I’m bald and he’s a beauty photographer.

“So he shoots the make-up for Kylie Cosmetics, all these big brands. I saw his and it was like, these are some beautiful shots and I accidentally clicked a photo. He saw it and said, thank you for liking my work and that’s how we met.”