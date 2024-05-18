Dearest reader, the third season of Bridgerton has captivated viewers across the ton. But fans are all saying the same thing after a major character failed to appear in the new episodes.

Warning: Bridgerton season three spoilers ahead.

Season three of the Netflix period drama has finally answered fans’ prayers for a Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) relationship arc, with the Derry Girls star speaking out on her decision to be nude in the love scenes between the pair.

Season three puts Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s relationship into the spotlight. (Netflix)

However, it appears that one lead character is noticeably absent from the third series: Daphne Bridgerton. The season one star Pheobe Dynevor plays the eldest Bridgerton daughter and was the first young lady in the family to make her debut in society.

Despite being a pretty key person in the Viscount family, both she and her husband the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) were missing from the new episodes.

Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their disappointment at Dynevor’s lack of appearance in the third season – with the streaming platform only releasing the first half of the series so far.

Bridgerton’s own Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) does not appear in the third series. (Netflix)

“I genuinely need Daphne back like… she’s literally a Bridgerton. THE SHOW IS CALLED BRIDGERTON,” one person rightly wrote.

Meanwhile, another added: “Can Daphne come back at least for a single episode pls I want Francesca and her scene pls #BRIDGERTON,” noted another, as Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) made her entrance into society in the current season.

“Daphne you’re so missed,” echoed a third viewer.

Why isn’t Daphne in season three of Bridgerton?

Dynevor, who is the daughter of Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, previously confirmed that she wouldn’t be appearing in season three of Bridgerton.

The actor last appeared in season two of the series on her own, without her on-screen husband Page, who previously confirmed he would not be returning to the show.

She told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah: “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

She later told Variety that the decision to leave was simply because her character’s storyline felt complete. “Well I did my two seasons,” she said.

“I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”