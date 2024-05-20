Former Supernatural star Ty Olsson has issued a statement in the wake of his engagement to co-star DJ Qualls.

In a post on Friday (17 May, ) Olsson – probably best-known as vampire Benny Lafitte in US sci-fi series Supernatural – thanked his fans for the “support” after his engagement to co-star DJ Qualls was announced publicly.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness,” he said, adding a smiley face. “Sending you all love and hugs.”

The pair announced that their years-long friendship had become something more during an episode of the Locked and Probably Loaded podcast last week.

“Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning, just immediately,” said Qualls, who also starred in Amazon Prime’s dystopian alternate-history drama The Man in the High Castle.

“Over the [past] 10 years, our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we’re getting married.”

Qualls first crossed paths with Olsson – also seen in the Planet of the Apes reboots – during a convention, he added.

“We maybe said three words together. I was going to Turkey with a friend [and] he came up to us and was like: ‘Can I come on your trip with you?’

“It’s just so crazy that this person who was just my friend, now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right way.”

Qualls, who played werewolf Garth Fitzgerald in Supernatural, said that he feels “unconditional love” for Olsson, adding: “You treat that person with respect, and their best interests are your best interests.

“Ty was the first person in my entire life, [I] ever had that with. I say just a friend, [he is] the best friend I ever had, and now we’re going to be old men together, which is crazy.”

Supernatural fans came together to congratulate the pair, with one writing: “I only just found out this second and the old Supernatural fan in me is screaming.”

Another wrote: “A werewolf and a vampire are engaged. I love to see it.”