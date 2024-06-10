Katherine Ryan announces extra dates on her huge UK and Ireland tour

Katherine Ryan has announced extra dates on her UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Following a huge demand the comedian has confirmed 17 new dates as part of the Battleaxe Tour for 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Katherine Ryan’s newly announced tour dates from 10am on 14 June via Ticketmaster.

The newly added leg of the tour will begin in Reading on 29 May and head to the likes of Guildford, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Cornwall and Middlesbrough.

Other dates include Sunderland, Exeter, Lincoln and Cambridge with a final date on 28 June in Cork.

It follows up the previously announced shows, which begin on 5 September and include three nights at the London Palladium.

She will also play a number of theatre venues on the tour, including Swansea Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, marking some of her biggest shows to date.

Alongside her standup, Ryan is also the star of the series Parental Guidance as well as Comedy Central’s Out of Order with Rosie Jones and Judi Love.

Ahead of Katherine Ryan tickets going on sale for her Battleaxe Tour, you can check out the full schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale from 10am on 14 June via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 12 June. This is available to those with the O2 priority app, just log in or sign up and choose your preferred date to secure presale tickets.

For tickets to other shows on the tour, you can also check Ticketmaster, where there’s currently limited availability across the run.