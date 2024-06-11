Rock am Ring and Rock im Park announces first headliner and ticket details for 2025

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have confirmed the first details for the 2025 editions of the festivals.

The two German festivals will take place in Nürburg and Nuremberg between 6-8 June.

Tickets for both festivals are now available to buy, with Rock am Ring tickets from Eventim here and Rock im Park from Eventim here.

The 2025 edition of Rock am Ring will see it celebrate 40 years of music, while Rock im Park will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Both festivals will see a headline set from Slipknot, who are the first confirmed act for 2025.

The news of the group’s first European shows for next year come after they shared they’ll be bringing back their own festival – Knotfest – back to Australia in 2025.

The group also recently announced their 25th anniversary plans for their self-titled debut album, with the Here Comes The Pain Tour across the US.

They’ll then head to the UK and Europe in December for a headline arena tour as part of the anniversary tour.

The 2024 edition of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park recently wrapped up, with sets from Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, Green Day, Maneskin and Babymetal across the weekend.

How to get Rock am Ring and Rock im Park tickets

Tickets for both festival are now available to buy, with weekend tickets, camping tickets and VIP upgrades on sale.

For tickets to Rock am Ring head to www.eventim.de/artist/rock-am-ring, with weekend tickets (without camping) priced from €191,50.

For tickets to Rock im Park head to www.eventim.de/artist/rock-im-park, with weekend camping tickets priced from €250,50.

Who’s on the lineup?

The only confirmed act for the 2025 edition of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park is the first headliner: Slipknot.

They’ve confirmed the 40th anniversary of Rock am Ring and 30th anniversary of Rock im Park will both feature four stages and 100 acts, with plenty of names to be announced in the coming months.