Girls Aloud announce extra dates and tickets on their 2024 UK and Ireland tour
Girls Aloud have announced extra dates and tickets for their UK and Ireland tour follow ‘phenomenal demand’.
The group have added 14 shows to the Girls Aloud Show tour and released thousands of extra tickets.
Fans can get their hands on tickets to the new dates now via Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The group have added an extra show in cities including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.
They’ll also play two extra shows in the likes of Glasgow, London and Birmingham following huge demand for the original tour dates.
Plus they’ve confirmed a new show in Sheffield, which will take place on 28 May during the run.
You may like to watch
Tickets for Girls Aloud’s 2024 arena tour ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ went on sale this morning, and an amazing 200,000 tickets have already been sold.— Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) December 1, 2023
As a result of this phenomenal demand, the band have announced an additional 14 dates.https://t.co/iRZvMdSrGu
The news was confirmed by the group’s management Simon Jones, who tweeted that 200,000 tickets have already been sold for the tour.
Tickets for their reunion tour went on sale earlier this week, with fans snapping up tickets in an exclusive fan presale.
The tour will take place next May and June to celebrate the band, member Sarah Harding and their fans.
Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “Sound of the Underground”, “The Promise”, “Biology” and “Call the Shots”.
You can find out ticket prices and more details of the newly announced shows below.
How to get tickets
Fans can now get their hands on tickets for the Girls Aloud Tour via Ticketmaster.
It’s been confirmed that ticket prices will be the following: £58.81 / £73 / £101.75 / £208.75
Girls Aloud tour dates
The group have announced an additional 14 shows on the tour following huge demand. This includes dates in Liverpool, London, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Belfast, Manchester and a new show in Sheffield.
The newly added dates are in bold below.
- 17 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 18 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 20 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets
- 21 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets
- 23-24 May – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 25 May – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 27 May – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 28 May – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 31 May – 1 June – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 2 June – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 4 June – Aberdeen, P&J Live – tickets
- 8 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 9-10 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 12 June – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets
- 13 June – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets
- 15 June – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
- 16 June – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
- 18 June – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – tickets
- 19-20 June – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – tickets
- 22-23 June – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 25-26 June – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 29 June – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets
- 30 June – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions