Girls Aloud announce extra dates and tickets on their 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Girls Aloud have announced extra dates and tickets for their UK and Ireland tour follow ‘phenomenal demand’.

The group have added 14 shows to the Girls Aloud Show tour and released thousands of extra tickets.

Fans can get their hands on tickets to the new dates now via Ticketmaster.

The group have added an extra show in cities including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.

They’ll also play two extra shows in the likes of Glasgow, London and Birmingham following huge demand for the original tour dates.

Plus they’ve confirmed a new show in Sheffield, which will take place on 28 May during the run.

The news was confirmed by the group’s management Simon Jones, who tweeted that 200,000 tickets have already been sold for the tour.

Tickets for their reunion tour went on sale earlier this week, with fans snapping up tickets in an exclusive fan presale.

The tour will take place next May and June to celebrate the band, member Sarah Harding and their fans.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “Sound of the Underground”, “The Promise”, “Biology” and “Call the Shots”.

You can find out ticket prices and more details of the newly announced shows below.

How to get tickets

Fans can now get their hands on tickets for the Girls Aloud Tour via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that ticket prices will be the following: £58.81 / £73 / £101.75 / £208.75

The group have announced an additional 14 shows on the tour following huge demand. This includes dates in Liverpool, London, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Belfast, Manchester and a new show in Sheffield.

The newly added dates are in bold below.