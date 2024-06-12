Pink opened the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour – and this is the setlist
Pink has officially kicked off her huge UK and European Summer Carnival Tour 2024 – and this is the setlist.
The singer is headlining stadiums across the continent, performing new tracks alongside her biggest hits.
This includes two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park.
She’ll also head to the likes of Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Brussels to perform stadium shows across the summer.
Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour from Ticketmaster.
Fans can expect to hear material from her extensive back catalogue across the tour – as well as gravity defying stunts – which fans got a glimpse of during the opening night in Cardiff on 11 June.
The singer played tracks from her recently released ninth album, Trustfall, including singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “When I Get There”.
This was of course, alongside some of her biggest hits like “So What”, “Just Like a Pill”, “Try”, “Get the Party Started”, “Raise Your Glass” and “Who Knew” to name a few.
You can find out everything we know so far including the Pink setlist, stage times and ticket details for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour below.
Pink setlist for her 2024 tour
During the opening night of the UK and European leg of the Summer Carnival Tour 2024, Pink played the following setlist. Fans can expect it to be similar across the upcoming tour dates:
- Get the Party Started
- Raise Your Glass
- Who Knew
- Just Like a Pill
- Try
- What About Us
- Turbulence
- Make You Feel My Love
- Just Give Me a Reason
- F**kin’ Perfect / Heartbreaker
- Just Like Fire
- Please Don’t Leave Me
- Cover Me in Sunshine
- Don’t Let Me Get Me
- When I Get There
- I Am Here
- What’s Up?
- TRUSTFALL
- Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
- Never Gonna Not Dance Again
- So What
What time does Pink come on stage?
On the opening night of the tour in Cardiff, the singer and support acts played the following set times.
They’re subject to change depending on venue curfews, but fans can expect it to be similar for most shows:
- 5:15pm – Doors
- 5:30pm – KidCutUp
- 6:15pm – Gayle
- 7:05pm – The Script
- 8:25pm – P!nk
Who’s the support act?
Pink will be joined by The Script, who will perform tracks from their six UK number one albums including “For the First Time” and “Breakeven”.
Also on the lineup is breakthrough singer-songwriter GAYLE, whose hit single “abcdefu” topped the charts last year.
Plus, DJ and producer KidCutUP will also play a set throughout the night.
Can I still get Pink tickets?
Limited tickets for her UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster, with extra production tickets being released ahead of each show.
This includes fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend list their tickets at face value or less.
For the European dates, you can check out the ticket links below.
What are the tour dates?
Pink will play the following UK and European shows on her Summer Carnival Tour in 2024:
- 11 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 15-16 June – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets
- 20-21 June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium – tickets
- 24-25 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium – tickets
- 28-29 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park – tickets
- 3 July – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf – tickets
- 6 July – Copenhagen, Parken Stadium – tickets
- 10-11 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena – tickets
- 14 July – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium – tickets
- 17 July – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena – tickets
- 19 July – Stuttgart, MHPArena – tickets
- 21 July – Mönchengladbach, Borussia-Park – tickets
- 25 July – Stockholm, Friends Arena – tickets