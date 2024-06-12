Pink opened the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour – and this is the setlist

Pink has officially kicked off her huge UK and European Summer Carnival Tour 2024 – and this is the setlist.

The singer is headlining stadiums across the continent, performing new tracks alongside her biggest hits.

This includes two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

She’ll also head to the likes of Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Brussels to perform stadium shows across the summer.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

Fans can expect to hear material from her extensive back catalogue across the tour – as well as gravity defying stunts – which fans got a glimpse of during the opening night in Cardiff on 11 June.

The singer played tracks from her recently released ninth album, Trustfall, including singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “When I Get There”.

This was of course, alongside some of her biggest hits like “So What”, “Just Like a Pill”, “Try”, “Get the Party Started”, “Raise Your Glass” and “Who Knew” to name a few.

You can find out everything we know so far including the Pink setlist, stage times and ticket details for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour below.

Pink setlist for her 2024 tour

The Pink setlist has been revealed following her opening show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK)

During the opening night of the UK and European leg of the Summer Carnival Tour 2024, Pink played the following setlist. Fans can expect it to be similar across the upcoming tour dates:

Get the Party Started

Raise Your Glass

Who Knew

Just Like a Pill

Try

What About Us

Turbulence

Make You Feel My Love

Just Give Me a Reason

F**kin’ Perfect / Heartbreaker

Just Like Fire

Please Don’t Leave Me

Cover Me in Sunshine

Don’t Let Me Get Me

When I Get There

I Am Here

What’s Up?

TRUSTFALL

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

So What

What time does Pink come on stage?

On the opening night of the tour in Cardiff, the singer and support acts played the following set times.

They’re subject to change depending on venue curfews, but fans can expect it to be similar for most shows:

5:15pm – Doors

5:30pm – KidCutUp

6:15pm – Gayle

7:05pm – The Script

8:25pm – P!nk

Who’s the support act?

Pink will be joined by The Script, who will perform tracks from their six UK number one albums including “For the First Time” and “Breakeven”.

Also on the lineup is breakthrough singer-songwriter GAYLE, whose hit single “abcdefu” topped the charts last year.

Plus, DJ and producer KidCutUP will also play a set throughout the night.

Can I still get Pink tickets?

Limited tickets for her UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster, with extra production tickets being released ahead of each show.

This includes fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend list their tickets at face value or less.

For the European dates, you can check out the ticket links below.

What are the tour dates?

Pink is taking the Summer Carnival Tour to stadiums across the UK and Europe. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK)

Pink will play the following UK and European shows on her Summer Carnival Tour in 2024: