ColourPop’s Pride range features festival-ready essentials

ColourPop is celebrating Pride Month with makeup essentials to create your Pride party look.

The beauty brand is hosting a storefront dedicated to Pride Month with proceeds going towards The Trevor Project.

The entire range from ColourPop can be purchased from the Pride shop at colourpop.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There are 45 products to choose from to create your perfect Pride look, including the Fade Into Hue shadow palette.

The 30-pan rainbow palette ranges from mattes to glittery shades as well as metallic and neon shades.

There’s also the Creme Gel Liner, which is available in a number of bight, metallic colours like green, organe, blue and purple to complete your eye look.

You can also get the brand’s popular, long-wearing Super Shock Shadow in a whole range of rainbow colours.

They say the powder formula has a “unique, bouncy-like texture” that has a one swipe intensity with zero fallout.

While The Supers kit features 20 of the Super Shock Shadow shades, and is priced at $79 instead of the full value of $140.

Finishing up the ColourPop Pride offering are the BFF Mascara and the Chrome Liquid Shadow, the brand’s first of its kind that delivers high impact colour.

The shimmery product is available in multi-shades, like Same Vibe which is a deep blue to teal to purple or Bliss, a vibrant pink to peach to gold finish.

The Chrome Liquid Shadows are also available as a set, which is priced at $99 instead of $108 when purchased indvidually.

To mark Pride Month, ColourPop has confirmed that 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

You can shop all of the Pride essential products from ColourPop now at colourpop.com.