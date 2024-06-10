Remi Wolf announces more dates on ‘The Big Ideas Tour’

Remi Wolf has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of dates in late 2024 as part of The Big Ideas Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the tour from 10am on 14 June via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The UK and Ireland leg will begin on 28 November in Leeds, with dates planned in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and Bristol.

She’ll finish up the run with a performance at the O2 Brixton Academy on 5 December.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album, also entitled Big Ideas, which is due for release in July.

The LP features singles “Toro”, “Cinderella” and “Alone in Miami” and follows up her breakthrough debut album, 2021’s Juno.

Wolf is currently supporting Olivia Rodrigo during the European leg of her Guts World Tour, which included four nights at London’s O2 Arena.

This September she will take The Big Ideas Tour across North America, beginning in Santa Barbara and finishing up in Los Angeles on 16 October.

Ahead of Remi Wolf tickets going on sale for the UK leg of tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Remi Wolf tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am on 14 June via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans in the UK and Ireland who pre-order her album from the official store before 5pm BST on 11 June will receive access to a presale. This will take place from 10am on 12 June and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

An O2 priority sale also takes place from 10am on 12 June. This is available to those with the O2 priority app, log in or sign up and choose your preferred date to get presale tickets.

While tickets for the North American leg of the tour are now available from ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the singer’s full tour schedule below.

