What does Plaid Cymru’s manifesto say on LGBTQ+ issues?

Plaid Cymru has released its 2024 election manifesto, which features several pledges that seek to improve life for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Party of Wales’s manifesto, published on Thursday (13 June), promises to promote LGBTQ+ rights and fight for inclusion ahead of the the general election on 4 July.

Alongside plans that favour the LGBTQ+ community, Plaid has also focused on improving the rights for disabled people throughout the UK and combatting structural racism.

Last year, a Plaid spokesperson told PinkNews that the party aims to ensure trans people are “free to express their identities and live in peace”, adding: “Transgender women are women, transgender men are men, and non-binary people are valid.”

What does the Plaid Cymru manifesto say on LGBTQ+ issues?

Plaid Cymru says it believes in equality and inclusion and vows to make several changes that would ensure everyone is able to live life as their authentic selves.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensure that LGBTQ+ voices and experiences are heard and will continue to actively promote LGBTQ+ rights,” the manifesto reads.

The manifesto also hit out at the Conservative government’s attempt to “sow division” within society through “so-called culture wars”.

Plaid Cymru vow to end conversion therapy

If elected, the party promise to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion throughout society and bring an end to conversion therapy practices, something the Conservatives have failed to do since former prime minister first promised legislation back in 2018.

Conversion therapy refers to efforts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Over the past six years, successive Tory prime ministers have dropped, reinstated, U-turned and delayed plans to outlaw the practice.

Plaid Cymru will work to lower hate crimes

Plaid members also registered their concern about the rise in the number of hate crimes perpetrated against the LGBTQ+ community and intend to “see this tackled by our police forces”.

The party expects police to promote “positive, affirming and trust, building links with all minority sections of society”. It suggests forces do so by attending Pride and community diversity events.

Last year, the Home Office admitted that a sharp rise in hate crimes against transgender people was potentially being fuelled by anti-trans comments by politicians.

Gender identity clinic in Wales and simplified gender self-identification system

The party’s manifesto also vows to support trans people in the fight for equality, pledging to work on improving provisions that enable the community to access services and support in Wales with a gender identity clinic, for which it has secured funding.

It will also propose a simplified, demedicalised gender self-identification system.

Self-ID allows trans people to change their sex legally without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and has been adopted by countries such as New Zealand, Switzerland and Ireland.

Crackdown on racism and improving rights for disabled people

Elsewhere in the manifesto, in a section dedicated to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic People, Plaid promises to tackle and dismantle structural racism.

The manifesto also vows to adopt the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Disabled People into UK law to assure accessibility for all.

The convention was ratified by the UK in 2009, but never introduced into law.